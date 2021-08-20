The first ever dog show will be held at Liverpool ONE, with awards for the victors.

This September, Chavasse Park will host the Liverpool ONE Dog Show.

Six distinct competitions will be assessed by a panel of canine experts, with prizes awarded to the winners.

Cutest Puppy, Prettiest Pooch, Best Tricks, Handsomest Boy, Waggiest Tail, and Fancy Dress are among the competition categories.

Before being paraded through the audience at Chavasse Park, entrants will be assigned a time period to wow the judges on stage.

Each category will have a winner, who will receive a celebratory cake from The Original Dog Bakery and a £50 Liverpool ONE gift card. Every entrant will receive a rosette for their collar from the Liverpool ONE Dog Show.

Leanne Campbell will host the show, which will be judged by Danielle Greenberg of The Liverpool Vets, Caitlin Carroll of The Original Dog Bakery, and Jan Hughes of Care for the Paw.

The event’s charity partner, Care for the Paw, strives to help dogs that are sleeping rough or in temporary housing. At the event, the charity will raise funds for Staffordshire Bull Terrier Buster, who is now in need of an operation to remove a lump on his leg.

On stage, Vet Danielle will host a Q&A session where she will be available to answer any questions you may have about your dogs, with a focus on wellness, nutrition, and health recommendations.

Liverpool ONE will also undergo a facelift to make it more dog-friendly, with designated areas for water bowls throughout the city center and a number of its eateries inviting dogs.

The Liverpool ONE Dog Show is free to attend and will take place on Sunday, September 5.

Those wishing to enroll their dogs in any of the competitions must register at Chavasse Park between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. on the day of the event. Each competition category has a limited number of spots available, and they will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis.

The exhibition runs from 1 to 4 p.m., and all competitions are free to enter.

All dogs must be kept on a leash while in Liverpool, according to the organizers.