The first dose of coronavirus vaccine is given to all 16 and 17-year-olds.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI) has advised that all 16 and 17-year-olds receive their first dose of coronavirus vaccine.

In administering immunizations to this age range, the UK will join France, Israel, and the United States.

According to the government health advisory authority, a first dose will be given first, followed by a second dose after emerging safety data is examined.

In the weeks leading up to the start of the autumn school and college semester, the first vaccinations for around 1.4 million teens will be available.

The children will not need their parents’ permission to receive the vaccine.

“While COVID-19 is typically mild or asymptomatic in most young people, it can be very unpleasant for some, and we expect one dose of the vaccine to provide good protection against severe illness and hospitalization for this particular age group,” said Professor Wei Shen Lim, COVID-19 chair for the JCVI.

In this phase, younger youngsters aged 12 to 15 will not be urged to get vaccinated, although this may change later when the dangers are assessed.

The JCVI announced in July that vaccinations will be administered to 12- to 15-year-olds who have an underlying health condition that puts them at risk of severe COVID.

Vaccinations should also be administered to youngsters aged 12 to 15 who reside with or have close family interactions with someone who is regarded at risk. This is still the current recommendation.

“Today’s guidance from the independent Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) means more young people aged 16 and over can benefit from COVID-19 vaccines,” said Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid. I’ve accepted their professional advice and requested the NHS to start vaccinating individuals who are eligible as soon as possible.

“The JCVI has not recommended that under-16s without underlying health issues be vaccinated, but it will evaluate its position in light of new information.

“Those aged 12 to 15 who have severe neuro-difficulties, Down’s Syndrome, immunosuppression, and numerous or severe learning disabilities, as well as others in this age group who are household contacts of immunosuppressed individuals,”

