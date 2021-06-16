The first coronavirus deaths in nearly two months have been recorded at a Sefton hospital.

For the first time in nearly two months, deaths linked to the Coronavirus have been reported at Southport and Ormskirk Hospital NHS Trust.

The two deaths, which occurred on June 2 and June 11, are the first since April 9.

People who died and “either tested positive for Covid-19 or where Covid-19 was stated on the death certificate” are included in the NHS England numbers, which are updated daily.

By Friday, everyone over the age of 18 will be able to schedule a vaccination.

It can take days for hospital deaths associated to Covid-19 to be confirmed and included in localised data for each hospital trust.

According to data from the British genetics research center Sanger, the Delta variation is responsible for the majority of coronavirus cases in the borough.

In the two weeks leading up to June 5, 88 percent of cases in Sefton were the variety first discovered in India.

The infection rate in Sefton is skyrocketing, with instances more than doubling in the week leading up to June 12 – giving the borough a rate of 128 per 100,000 inhabitants.

It was only two weeks ago, on May 29, that the rate was 18 per 100,000 individuals.

Despite the recent increase, the number of Covid-19 patients in Sefton hospitals is still low.

157 patients at Southport Hospital were infected with the virus at the peak of admissions in January. Around the same time, the number of patients treated on ventilation beds reached a peak of 14.

On Sunday, June 6, according to the most recent data available, one patient with coronavirus was admitted to Southport Hospital.

This person was not on a ventilator at the time the data was collected.

Since April 3, Southport Hospital hasn’t received more than two coronavirus admissions on any given day.