The first Chinese spy to be extradited to the United States was found guilty of attempting to steal trade secrets.

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) said Friday that the first Chinese spy extradited to the US had been found guilty of commercial espionage and stealing trade secrets.

Yanjun Xu, a former top officer in China’s Ministry of State Security (MSS), faces a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison and a $5 million fine. The MSS is China’s foreign intelligence organization, and it has been tied to a series of sensitive military equipment intrusions, according to The Washington Post.

Xu is said to have been spying on a number of top aviation and aerospace companies since 2013, including Cincinnati-based GE Aviation. He’d recruit GE personnel to give talks in China, promising that the information would be used in university presentations.

According to DOJ papers, some of the employee’s travel expenditures were even paid for by Xu personally.

Xu would then try to take sensitive information from employees, including technology relating to GE’s patented composite airplane engine fan, which no other business has been able to reproduce, according to the DOJ.

However, GE, in collaboration with the FBI, was able to trace the information breaches back to Xu, and the firm suffered relatively minor internal harm as a result of the early detection of the conspiracy.

Xu went to Belgium in 2018 under the premise of meeting with a GE employee to discuss more trade secrets. That employee, however, was cooperating with the FBI and the Belgian authorities, and Xu was apprehended and extradited to Cincinnati.

“By returning a guilty verdict today, the jury held Xu accountable for his traditional spy tactics,” stated Acting US Attorney Vipal J. Patel. “On behalf of the Chinese government, Xu conspired to commit economic espionage, attempting to steal the valuable innovation and trade secrets of industry-leading American aviation technology businesses.” “This Office will continue to work to defend American invention and bring those who try to steal our nation’s science and technology accountable, regardless of their status or affiliation, whether civilian, military, or spy,” Patel said.

“Investigating, arresting, and successfully convicting a Chinese Ministry of State Security intelligence official is a victory for the American people and the US intelligence community,” FBI Cincinnati field officers noted. This is a condensed version of the information.