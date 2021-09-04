The first child of Perrie Edwards and Liverpool’s Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has the same name.

The name of Alex Oxlade-first Chamberlain’s kid has been revealed by his partner Perrie Edwards.

The Liverpool midfielder was absent from selection due to personal reasons after the Little Mix singer gave birth to the couple’s first child on August 21.

Last month, Oxlade-Chamberlain was absent from Liverpool’s 2-0 Premier League victory over Burnley, when Anfield welcomed its first capacity crowd for a competitive match in almost 18 months.

When Oxlade-Chamberlain announced the birth of his kid, he wrote, “Welcome to the world, little one.”

Edwards just shared a photo of their child with a caption announcing the baby’s name on Instagram.

Edwards wrote, “Two weeks of loving you.” “I’ve never experienced love like this! Oxlade-Chamberlain, Axel.”

Oxlade-Chamberlain, an England international who joined Liverpool for £35 million from Arsenal on August 31, 2017, has been dating Edwards since February of the same year.

Instagram

His career at Liverpool has been hampered by a series of ailments that have limited his playing time at Anfield.

Oxlade-Chamberlain started the first game of the season, a 1-0 victory over Norwich City, and was an unused replacement in last week’s 2-2 tie with Chelsea.