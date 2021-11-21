The first challenge for the I’m a Celeb contestants is nerve-wracking.

I’m a famous person…

I have to get out of here! Tonight, a new group of celebrities competes in TV’s toughest entertainment challenge.

The event will take place in Gwrych Castle in Abergele, North Wales, this year, with popular hosts Ant and Dec welcome ten contenders who will fight to be proclaimed King or Queen of the castle.

The show’s producers recently disclosed a slew of modifications for this season in order to make the competition “far tougher” for the candidates.

The camp will be split in half at first, with celebrities competing in a Turrets of Terror competition to see who will stay in the main camp and who will be sent to the bleak Clink.

In a sneak peek from tonight’s show, viewers can witness celebrities being thrown into the deep end with nerve-wracking heights while participating in what appears to be a grueling exercise.

In tonight’s task, the Plank, Louise, Naughty Boy, Snoochie, and Danny will take in the breathtaking North Wales views if they can keep their phobias in check.

Louise Minchin is a former BBC Breakfast Host and a broadcaster.

Matty Lee is an Olympic gold medalist.

Snoochie ShyTV Presenter and Journalist – Richard Madeley, Radio 1Xtra DJ

Dame Arlene Phillips, DBE, is the choreographer, and Naughty Boy is the music producer.

Kadeena Cox, Paralympic Gold Medalist, and David Ginola, MBEFootball Legend

Frankie Bridge is a pop star and a presenter.

Danny Miller, star of Emmerdale