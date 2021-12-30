The first cases of a rare fungal’superbug’ have been reported in Oregon, and health officials are investigating the outbreak.

Candida auris, a rare fungus “superbug,” has been discovered in Oregon for the first time (C. auris). It’s typically difficult to spot, and it’s resistant to a variety of medications.

The Oregon Department of Human Services (DHS) announced Tuesday that C. auris, a kind of yeast that can cause significant illness, was found in three Salem Health patients.

The first case was discovered on December 11 and confirmed on December 17 at Salem Hospital, with the patient having a history of “recent overseas health care exposures.”

On December 23 and 27, the two other cases were identified. Unlike the first case, the two had “epidemiologic linkages” to the first case despite not having foreign health care exposures.

This shows a “health-care-associated” spread of C. auris, according to the CDC.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) described C. auris as a “major worldwide health issue” that has caused outbreaks in health care settings. As a result, the CDC has issued a warning to health-care establishments across the country to be “on the lookout” for C. auris in order to help prevent its spread.

In hospitalized patients, C. auris can cause significant disease. It can even enter the bloodstream and spread throughout the body, resulting in a “invasive” infection in some situations.

“Invasive Candida infections, regardless of the species, can be fatal. We don’t know if individuals with invasive C. auris infections have a higher mortality rate than those with other invasive Candida infections “According to the CDC. “According to data from a small number of patients, 30–60% of those infected with C. auris have died. Many of these persons, however, had other significant conditions that enhanced their chances of dying.” It’s also resistant to many of the medications used to treat Candida infections, and it’s difficult to identify using “conventional laboratory methods.” It can be mistaken for other fungus, causing treatments and control efforts to be delayed.

Since 2013, more than 1,150 C. auris instances have been found in the United States, according to the DHS, with Oregon “never” logging cases of the fungus “until recently.”

“Fortunately, the bacterium that is causing this outbreak looks to be amenable to current treatments. Nonetheless, it’s vital that we stop the infection from spreading “According to the news release, Healthcare-Associated Infections Program Manager Rebecca Pierce, Ph.D.

As a result of the occurrences, health officials are now implementing "strong eradication measures" that have been shown to be effective in the past.