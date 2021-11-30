The First Case of Omicron Variant Infection in Japan is a Namibian diplomat.

According to the Associated Press, a diplomat from Namibia, a southwestern African country, got infected with the omicron variation and traveled to Japan on Sunday, becoming the country’s first instance of the new COVID form.

After flying from Namibia and arriving at Narita Airport on Sunday, the Namibian ambassador tested positive for the new strain. Japan confirmed on Tuesday that he is the first person to be diagnosed with the omicron variant.

The ambassador was immediately isolated and treated at a hospital after testing positive. According to Health Minister Shigeyuki Goto, he originally had no symptoms but later developed a fever. The diplomat has been completely immunized with the Moderna vaccine, according to health ministry officials.

A total of 70 passengers, including two family members, were in close touch with him. They’ve all tested negative so far and are self-isolating, according to Goto.

As a precaution for the new variation, Japan stated Monday that all foreign visits will be barred beginning Tuesday and will last until the end of the year.

According to the World Health Organization, based on preliminary findings, the global risk for the omicron variant is “extremely high,” and it could lead to an increase in cases with “serious consequences.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Japanese nationals and foreigners with residency permits must also quarantine for 14 days after entering the country.

The Japanese health officials are monitoring the 70 other passengers on the same aircraft, including the patient’s two family members, who were identified as having close contact. Their names will be disclosed as a punishment if they do not cooperate, according to Goto.

The plane’s ten crew members did not enter Japan and proceeded on to their next destination.

Governor Yuriko Koike told reporters that the 40 Tokyo residents who have been recognized as having close contact will be obliged to quarantine at facilities authorized by the capital’s metropolitan government rather than at their residences to ensure anti-virus measures.

The diplomat was infected with the novel variation, which was originally found in South Africa, according to a genomic analysis conducted by the National Institute of Infectious Diseases on Tuesday.

According to Matsuno, the government would maintain stringent border controls while also increasing its capabilities to conduct them. This is a condensed version of the information.