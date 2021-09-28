The first black women to lead their districts are among the Biden nominees for federal prosecutors.

Attorneys in two North Carolina districts are among President Joe Biden’s nine candidates for U.S. attorney’s offices around the country, where they will make history as the first Black women to oversee those offices.

According to the White House, the nominees will lead federal prosecutors’ offices in Hawaii, Rhode Island, North Carolina, Colorado, Ohio, Vermont, and the US Virgin Islands.

Sandra Hairston, the acting United States Attorney for the Middle District of North Carolina, would be the state’s first Black federal prosecutor. Dena King, who aspires to be the United States Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina, falls into the same category. She has previously been in charge of the prosecution of cases involving violent crime and narcotics.

Delia L. Smith would also be the first African-American woman to lead the US Attorney’s Office in the US Virgin Islands.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The 93 U.S. attorneys in the Justice Department, who are in charge of federal criminal prosecutions in their districts, are at the heart of the Biden administration’s efforts to tackle violent crime.

The nominees were picked for their “passion to enforcing the law, professionalism, expertise and qualifications in this field, dedication to pursuing equitable justice for all, and commitment to the Department of Justice’s independence,” according to the White House.

As a result of Biden’s announcement, he has now nominated 25 candidates to serve as US attorneys, positions that had been occupied by acting US attorneys for months.

Clare Connors, who has been the Attorney General of Hawaii since 2019, is among the nominees.

In addition, the White House is nominating Zachary Cunha to be the United States Attorney for the District of Rhode Island, where he now leads the civil division. Michael Easley Jr., a partner at the law firm McGuire Woods and the son of former Democratic governor and state attorney general Mike Easley, has been named to lead the office in Raleigh’s Eastern District.

Cole Finegan, senior partner of the Denver law firm Hogan Lovells, is running for U.S. attorney, while Nikolas Kerest, a seasoned federal prosecutor in Vermont, has been nominated to lead the office.

