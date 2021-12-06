The first black police chief in Minneapolis, who led the department during Floyd’s death, is retiring.

Medaria Arradondo, Minneapolis’ first Black police chief, announced his retirement next month after more than three decades with the agency.

Arradondo, who famously commanded the department during the traumatic year following George Floyd’s death, stated on Monday that he would not seek re-election to a third term when his current term expires in mid-January.

“I feel that now, after 32 years of service, it is the proper moment to allow for new leadership, fresh perspective, new emphasis, and new hope to lead the department forward in conjunction with our communities,” Arradondo said during a press conference.

“At the end of the day,” he continued, “this is what I believe is best for the department as well as my own well-being.”

After Janee Harteau resigned in 2017, Arradondo became the city’s first Black police chief.

After a video of their confrontation with Floyd went viral, four cops from his department were widely chastised. Former Officer Derek Chauvin, who kneeled on Floyd’s neck, was found guilty of murder and sentenced to more than 20 years in jail earlier this year.

As Floyd’s death and the city of Minneapolis became the focal point of a global rallying call to condemn police brutality and demand racial justice, Arradondo led the Minneapolis Police Department.

Thousands of people flocked to Minnesota’s most populated city for weeks to protest the events of May 25, 2020.

“The repercussions of Floyd’s killing will be with me forever,” Arradondo said in a statement announcing his resignation, but they had no bearing on his choice to leave.

The chief said he’s “open to exploring the next phase,” but he has no plans to run for political office or apply for another police chief position.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey indicated at the press conference that an interim chief will be named this week.

“I can tell everyone in this city that in the weeks and months ahead, there will be continuity and leadership,” Frey added.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.