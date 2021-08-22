The first black Liverpool footballer has expressed his regret at having to leave the club he has adored his entire life.

Having to quit his hometown club, Liverpool FC, was a “gut-wrencher,” according to the first Black Liverpool FC footballer.

After joining LFC in 1977, Howard Gayle, 63, made history as the first Black individual to practice at the club’s then-training ground, Melwood Ground, and to play with their first team.

However, he left the club in 1982 after only a few first-team games, claiming that he was informed he would be better off looking for a new club.

“It was a gut-wrencher when you hear that,” Howard told The Washington Newsday. And that was the end of my Liverpool career. So it was just a matter of putting it all behind me and finding another club where I could continue and develop again.”

In the 1981 European Cup semi-final, the reserve right-winger ran laps around Bayern Munich.

As he warmed up as a replacement for the injured Kenny Dalglish, he was greeted with a chorus of monkey noises and Nazi salutes from some of the German spectators.

After an hour of violent challenges from the opposition squad, Howard was substituted after receiving a yellow card for lashing out at a Bayern player.

“I was playing well,” Howard told The Washington Newsday. People in the club were complimenting me on how well I was playing. ‘Keep your head down, just get on with it,’ senior pros would urge me, and I did.

“I just couldn’t seem to get anywhere. I was 23 at the time. I just thought to myself, “I’ve got to get out of here.” Because I wanted to play regular first-team football, and I wanted it to be with Liverpool, but it didn’t seem like it was going to happen.”

“They were on the inside on the coaching staff and they’d been batting my corner,” Howard claimed of the person who informed him he should leave the team. They were aware of my talent.

“However, several factions within the club were against it.”

With one exception, Howard grew up in a Liverpool-supporting family.