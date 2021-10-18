The First Black Bear Hunting Season in Missouri Has Been Dubbed “Reckless and Irresponsible.”

For the first time since the state was settled, black bear hunting is allowed in Missouri starting Monday.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has established a limit of 40 black bears of either sex that can be killed for a total of 400 permits throughout three hunting zones around the state. Before going on a hunting excursion, hunters are required to call a hotline to confirm that quotas have not been met.

The black bear hunting season will finish when the quotas are met, though the MDC has stated that it will consider terminating hunting when 80 percent of the quota is met. In the event that this is not possible, the black bear hunting season will be held from October 18 to October 27.

The decision is in reaction to the state’s growing black bear population and is part of the MDC’s amended Black Bear Management Plan, according to the MDC.

“Bear numbers in the Missouri Ozarks have risen steadily over the last 50 years.” Missouri’s bear population increased from 350 to 800 between 2010 and 2021, according to Laura Conlee, a black bear biologist with the MDC. “The black bear season begins on the third Monday in October and ends 10 days later, or when the Zone-Specific harvest quota is met, whichever comes first.” The purpose of the hunting season is to reduce bear numbers in order to reduce the amount of human-bear interactions. Unsurprisingly, the MDC’s decision has provoked fierce debate.

“The Missouri Department of Conservation has taken a risky and irresponsible turn with its trophy hunt on black bears planned to begin Monday in the state. A rejection of science. An anti-environmental stance. Cody Atkinson, state director for the Humane Society of the United States and a lifelong Missouri citizen, stated in The Joplin Globe, “A turn against public ideals.” “The MDC is stuck in a century-old worldview that says we have to kill bears to save them.” A trophy hunt, according to Atkinson, is not necessary to tackle the problem of human-bear confrontations. “We need a new strategy to bear and other wildlife management, one that respects public attitude toward charismatic species,” he stated. This is a condensed version of the information.