As the development of Merseyside’s new garden town moves forward, the first affordable homes are due to be approved next week.

Knowsley Council planners have recommended that the 350 homes proposed by Taylor Wimpey be erected between Fox’s Bank Lane and the Halsnead Park caravan park as part of the 1,600 home Halsnead Garden Village project be approved.

Taylor Wimpey had proposed building 337 homes on the land at first, but then altered its mind and applied for 350.

After bids from Bloor Homes for up to 360 dwellings were ultimately signed off in March 2021, they will be the second group of homes permitted for the garden town, close outside Whiston.

However, unlike the Bloor Homes proposal, Fox’s Bank Lane plans include numerous “affordable” homes, despite Taylor Wimpey’s claim that doing so would render the project financially unviable.

The number of affordable dwellings required by the council has been reduced from 88 to 44, though this may be revised later.

The developers have also agreed to contribute £3.2 million to the council for local infrastructure, despite earlier claiming they would only be able to pay £2.4 million.

This includes £1.3 million for new primary school seats, which will be given either through the construction of a new school or the expansion of an existing one, as well as £390,000 for nursery places, £174,000 for a play area and community amenities, and £33,000 for health facilities.

The three- and four-bedroom properties, which are estimated to cost more than £220,000, will also generate more than £700,000 in annual Council Tax revenue for the borough.

The garden village development plans, as well as Taylor Wimpey’s projects, have not been without resistance.

Several members of the public have long been opposed to the development of the housing complex due to the loss of former green belt area.

Planners said the council’s environment health team had also voiced concerns about the development’s impact on air quality, notably at the intersection of Cronton Road and Whitefield Lane, in a report prepared for Knowsley’s Planning Committee meeting next week.

However, planners underlined that the expansion will include charging stations for electric vehicles, as well as plans to phase out the sale of diesel and gasoline. The summary comes to a close.