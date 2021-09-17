The firm’s owner hired an illegal worker and lied to investigators about it.

A court heard that two brothers who own a security company hired an illegal worker and lied to investigators about it.

After pleading guilty to a series of charges, James and Jason Battle, the owners of the security firm Nationwide Management Services Ltd, were fined £50,000.

One of the security firm’s employees, Paul Fry, was illegally dispatched to serve as a security guard on a building site in Liverpool’s Welsh Streets.

In February 2021, Fry operated without a license, and the company was fined £589.80 in addition to the £50,000 penalties, and a victim surcharge of £190.

Within eight months, the money must be paid.

Jason Battle was prosecuted because he failed to furnish the Security Industry Authority (SIA) the requested information after being given an extension.

The court fined him £1,500 and ordered him to pay a £75 victim surcharge as well as £852 in court costs within 28 days.

His SIA license was also suspended with the possibility of being revoked, and he was given a criminal record.

James Battle similarly failed to submit information to SIA investigators, and when he eventually did, he was discovered to be lying.

He was fined £3,000 and told to pay £824.80 in court costs, plus a £190 victim surcharge.

Within three months, the balance must be paid in full.

Paul Fry had previously refused to meet with the SIA for an interview and was punished on September 9 after pleading guilty to working without a license.

He was given a four-week community order with a curfew between the hours of 8 p.m. and 7 a.m. He must also pay £300 in court fees as well as a £95 victim surcharge.

Following various investigations performed in collaboration with Merseyside Police and Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs, the SIA lodged the charges against the three men and the company.

“This is a sophisticated case of criminality involving a famous building site in Liverpool,” said Nathan Salmon, the SIA’s Criminal Investigations Manager.

“It demonstrates that we will prosecute criminality in the private security industry wherever we find it. Every single person in this room now has a criminal record, and.” “The summary comes to an end.”