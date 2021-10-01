The fire that killed at least 7 COVID patients was blamed on Romania’s “outdated” hospital system.

The country’s “outdated” health-care system is being blamed for a fire in Romania that killed at least seven COVID-19 patients.

According to Raed Arafat, the head of Romania’s Department for Emergency Situations, “irregularities” identified in the electrical installations system of the Constanta Hospital for Infectious Diseases are being investigated.

President Klaus Iohannis described the situation as “horrifying.”

“It is a horrific new scenario that confirms the Romanian health system’s poor infrastructure,” he stated.

The COVID-19 pandemic, he continued, had put “unimaginable pressure” on Romania’s “outdated” health-care system.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

According to Constantin Amarandei, head of the city’s emergency inspectorate, all of the victims were in the intensive care unit of the Hospital for Infectious Diseases in Constanta.

According to the health ministry, 113 people were in the hospital’s medical unit, and all survivors have been evacuated. By mid-morning, the fire had been put out.

Prime Minister Florin Citu expressed his sympathies to the dead families, saying that such tragedies in Romanian hospitals are “unacceptable.”

“It is critical for the Ministry of Health to look at short-term solutions so that tragedies like this do not occur again,” he said during a press conference. He claims he has demanded the hospital manager’s dismissal.

Citu continued, “We’re trying to alter things after 30 years of basically nothing being done in Romania’s health-care system.”

Hospitalizations in Romania are on the rise as a result of a significant increase in COVID-19 infections, which has pushed the country’s hospitals to capacity.

Romania had its highest number of illnesses since the epidemic began on Thursday, with 12,032 new cases.

With 5.2 percent of GDP spent on health care, the country of 19 million people has the lowest health-care spending in the EU, compared to a European average of 10%.

Fires at COVID-19 hospitals or wards have claimed the lives of dozens of people in various countries, including two more in Romania, during the pandemic.

A fire ripped through an intensive care unit for COVID-19 patients in the northern Romanian town of Piatra Neamt in November, killing ten people. In January, a fire ravaged an unit at the Matei Bals hospital in Bucharest, killing five people.

A fire in a COVID-19 field hospital in North Macedonia killed 14 people on September 8.

A fire has started in Iraq. This is a condensed version of the information.