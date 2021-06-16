The fire department was concerned about a “offhand” Grenfell risk assessor.

An inquest into the 2017 catastrophe heard that the London Fire Brigade (LFB) had concerns about whether the work of the fire-risk assessor selected by Grenfell Tower’s landlord was “appropriate and sufficient.”

Carl Stokes’ fire-risk assessments (FRAs) were called into question after a brigade officer was concerned about his reportedly “offhand” approach to self-closing doors in another building in 2015.

In September 2010, Mr Stokes, a former firefighter, was awarded the contract to conduct FRAs for the Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation (TMO).

Rebecca Burton, the former fire safety team head for Hammersmith, Fulham, Kensington and Chelsea at the London Fire Brigade, was questioned on Wednesday what “concerns” colleagues had expressed with her about Mr Stokes’ competence when she started her post in April 2014.

These were brought up as “simply broad observations that he may not be competent for his post,” she explained.

Ms Burton noted that the issue was mostly about “opposing viewpoints” on enforcement in the case of leaseholder flat front doors.

Ms Burton claimed she learned of the TMO’s five-year attempt to risk-assess the whole housing portfolio it handled for the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea in her first meeting with Janice Wray, the former health and safety manager, and that just eight leaseholder fire doors were non-compliant.

Ms Burton, on the other hand, stated in her written evidence to the inquiry that she had “concerns” that the TMO’s approach to self-closing mechanisms on doors might have a “systemic problem.”

LFB inspection officials were starting to notice flaws around doors without self-closers, prompting Ms Burton to wonder, “What’s gone wrong here?”

After reading the fire risk assessment for Adair Tower in early November 2015, which had been hit by a fire the month before, she became even more aware of the problem.

“Mr Stokes had placed N/A, not applicable, where it mentions self-closing devices, and I can’t see a reason why a self-closing device on a fire door would ever be not applicable,” Ms Burton said.

This was a concern during the Adair Tower fire, she noted, because the front was damaged. (This is a brief piece.)