The findings of the UK Omicron investigations were praised as “undeniably wonderful news.”

The outcomes of the Omicron investigations in the United Kingdom have been hailed as “undeniably excellent news.”

Data from UK investigations of the Omicron Covid-19 variant has been hailed as “undeniably good news,” but a prominent scientist has warned that “we’re not out of the danger zone.”

We may be able to “downgrade this from a hurricane to a very severe storm,” according to Professor Andrew Hayward, director of the University College London Institute of Epidemiology and Healthcare and a member of the Nervtag (New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group), but the NHS is already “immensely overburdened.”

“We can credibly claim, amongst primarily young persons who normally have mild disease anyway, that the severity is reduced compared to Delta,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today program, citing two recent British trials of Omicron and impending South African data.

“As a result, the chances of being admitted to hospital have dropped by nearly half, and the chances of going to accident and emergency have dropped by roughly a quarter.”

“I think what we can’t necessarily generalize to is what level of severity decrease we might see in the elderly, and we also know that the risk of severe disease in the elderly has always been really high throughout the epidemic.”

Prof Hayward said that findings from an Imperial College study suggesting that the Omicron variant was weaker could lead to the conclusion that elderly people would be less affected, “but that must be balanced against the fact that the risk of that severe disease is innately much higher in older people anyway.”

“I suppose we just haven’t seen the data in older persons to know,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

“It’s undeniably good news, but I don’t think we’re out of the woods yet – I believe we can downgrade this from a hurricane to a severe storm.”

Prof Hayward went on to declare that the NHS was already “extremely overwhelmed,” and that it “would only become worse.”

He stated, “I feel it makes public health messaging difficult.” “I believe that one of the most important things to remember is that if you have a halving of harshness but in the context of.”” The summary draws to a close.”