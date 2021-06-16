The financial problems of Peter and Autumn Phillips’ divorce are resolved.

The divorce of the Queen’s grandson Peter Phillips and his estranged wife Autumn Phillips has been finalized.

The former couple’s representative stated that the “financial issues of their divorce have been settled by agreement,” according to the spokeswoman.

The High Court authorized and authorized the conditions of the deal on Monday, according to the spokeswoman.

“While this is a difficult day for Peter and Autumn, they continue to prioritize their precious children Savannah and Isla’s health and upbringing,” the statement wrote.

“Both Peter and Autumn are glad to have resolved problems peacefully, with the children at the forefront of their thoughts and decisions,” he said.

“As the family adjusts to a new chapter in their lives, Peter and Autumn have sought seclusion and consideration for their children.”

The couple divorced in 2019 and announced their break in February of that year, calling it “sad but amicable.”

A month later, they were photographed together enjoying a victory at the Cheltenham races.

At the time, the Phillipses stated that sharing custody of their two girls was “the wisest course of action for their two children and their friendship.”

Mr Phillips, the Princess Royal’s sole son, is the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh’s first grandchild to divorce.

When he was working for Formula One racing team BMW Williams and she was working in the main BMW hospitality suite at the 2003 Montreal Grand Prix, he met Canadian-born Autumn Kelly.

When he returned to England, he asked her to a post-race celebration and they remained in touch.

However, the Queen’s grandson first did not inform her that he was a member of the royal family.

She discovered out after seeing him on TV in a documentary about the Duke of Cambridge, and admitted to being terrified of dating a Windsor.

Mr Phillips proposed while walking their dog in the rain, and the couple married at St George’s Chapel in. (This is a brief piece.)