The final supermoon of 2021, the Strawberry Moon, will rise in the night sky.

Skygazers in the United Kingdom will be treated to the year’s final “supermoon,” which will appear larger and brighter in the night sky.

The full moon in June is known as the “strawberry moon” since it falls during the strawberry harvest season in North America.

On June 24, when the moon is closest to Earth, the celestial event is predicted to be visible at sunset.

The optimum time to observe the supermoon in the UK, according to Jake Foster of the Royal Observatory in Greenwich, will be in the evening after sunset.

“The strawberry moon will be the penultimate supermoon of 2021,” he told the PA news agency, “and it will reach its height on June 24 at 19:39 BST, though the moon won’t rise until around an hour later in the UK.”

The Earth’s natural satellite will appear 14 percent larger and 30 percent brighter during this time.

“A supermoon is the result of a full moon occurring when the moon is near its closest point to the Earth in its orbit,” Mr Foster explained to PA.

“This is possible because the moon follows an elliptical rather than a circular orbit around the Earth.

“Because the moon is getting closer to us, it looks to be getting bigger in the sky.”

Looking southeast shortly after sunset, he suggested, will be the greatest way to see strawberry moon.

“The moon will make its way west during the night before setting in the southwest soon after sunrise,” Mr Foster told PA.

“There is no need for special equipment to view this event, and there is no specific place where you must be to see it — because this is a brilliant full moon, it will be simple to notice whether you are in a light-polluted metropolis or a dark area of countryside as long as the skies are clear of clouds.”