The final shortlist for the UK’s Favourite Dog Breed has been announced.

We can reveal which canines are in the race to be dubbed the greatest with only one day until the nation’s favorite dog breed is crowned.

Staffies are securely atop the heap, as they have been since the beginning – we Brits clearly appreciate the affectionate and loyal Staffordshire Bull Terrier.

But the battle is far from over. Another breed could slip in at the last minute and take the top spot thanks to your vote.

Black Labradors, Boxers, Greyhounds, and Border Collies are close behind the Staffie. While the order of the top five has shifted over the last few weeks, these popular breeds have never been far from the top of the scoreboard.

So, what distinguishes these five breeds as the UK’s favorite in the TeamDogs Favourite Breed poll?

We asked five breed owners why they support their favorite breeds. That’s what they had to say about it.

Staffies

Suzanne Sargent informed TeamDogs about her affection for Staffies, saying, “Where do I begin with describing this lovely little dog?” Because of their compassion for children and their loyalty, they were dubbed the “Nanny Dog” in Victorian times.

“Our Staffie Lola is highly affectionate and, while she is nice with other dogs, she prefers human company over canine companionship.

“She’ll be pleased to oblige – as long as she’s with you – whether it’s a game in the garden, a long stroll, or simply a ‘cuddle up’ on the sofa. Each of the three Staffies we’ve had the pleasure of owning, as well as others we’ve met, has shown a strong need for human companionship.”

Black Labrador Retrievers

Black Labrador Shadow has brought consolation to his owner during her grief over the passing of her mother, in addition to being exceedingly cute and incredibly affectionate.

“My black lab dog, Shadow, is all about snuggles,” Abigail Rabbet remarked.

“Every morning, he rushes up to me and licks my entire face – it’s like having a superfan.

“He’s also tremendously intuitive. We brought Shadow to keep us company when my mother passed away.

“He has been the most fantastic tonic during the grief process.

“It comes from making.”

“The summary comes to an end.”