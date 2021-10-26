The final piece of the overturned cargo ship has been removed from the Georgia coast, but work continues.

After capsizing off the Georgia coast in 2019, the final piece of an overturned cargo ship was removed Monday, but the Coast Guard said months of removal work remained.

On September 9, 2019, the South Korean freighter Golden Ray crashed, spilling over with 4,200 vehicles on its cargo decks. All of the crew men were rescued safely, but the ship was a total loss. The reason of the capsize, according to the US National Transportation Safety Board, was an officer’s miscalculation in assessing the ship’s stability, which resulted in the center of gravity being too high.

The ship’s eighth part, which was removed on Monday, weighed over 4,410 US tons and was the ship’s last significant chunk since deconstruction began almost a year ago.

The wreck clearance phase is now complete, according to Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Himes, a spokesman for the multiagency command in charge of the demolition.

The salvage operation’s next phase is still underway, as significant chunks of the ship’s sides and other debris remain on the site. The salvage of the leftovers, according to Himes, will take two weeks or longer.

The wreck will subsequently be stabilized for demolition by removing metal shipping containers and rocks placed around it, as well as a big mesh barrier that was built at the site to collect debris.

According to Himes, the last steps should be completed by the end of the year.

According to the National Transportation Safety Board of the United States, the ship’s total damages were more than $204 million.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

Meanwhile, before leaving Georgia for a salvage yard in Louisiana, the final two huge portions removed from the wreck site must be further broken down. According to Himes, that won’t be completed until early 2022.

They decided to straddle the shipwreck with a tall crane and carefully saw it into eight big pieces for removal using a lengthy anchor chain powered by winches and pulleys.

Last November 6, demolition work began and was periodically hampered by chain breakage, including a large fire that engulfed the wreck after being sparked by cutting torches and seeping oil that fouled 2.5 kilometers (4. This is a condensed version of the information.