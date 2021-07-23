The final game of Lancashire’s County Championship season will be played at Liverpool CC.

After Aigburth was announced as the location for their final game of the season, Lancashire could be in with a chance of winning the LV= Insurance County Championship in Liverpool.

Hampshire will be the visitors, having already played a record 19 first-class games in the city – however, thanks to the match conflicting with a Courteeners show at Emirates Old Trafford, we know that won’t remain the case indefinitely.

This season, Dane Vilas’ team won their group in the first phase of the new-look Championship, earning a position in Division One for the second round of four games.

After facing Yorkshire twice, they will face Warwickshire at Old Trafford, Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge, and Somerset at Taunton before the season finale at Liverpool CC on September 21-24.

The winners of Division One will be proclaimed county champions, with the top two teams advancing to the Bob Willis Trophy final, which will take place over five days at Lord’s.

Jeremy Clein, Liverpool’s cricket chairman, believes the match will provide the club with another opportunity to make history in Lancashire.

He explained, “Everyone always claims they basically won the County Championship in 2011 at Liverpool since they played six out of eight home games there.”

“And it’s possible that they’ll win the title in Liverpool this year as well.

“At this point, we’re going to arrange for a game with 100 people in attendance because it may be extremely cold or raining – or 3-4,000 people wanting to get in because Lancs could win the County Championship.”

The ECB is hesitant to play games at outgrounds this late in the season due to a lack of floodlights and allegedly poor drainage – despite the fact that Aigburth dries out faster than many large county facilities.

Given Covid’s financial challenges, the board recognizes the need for Lancashire to host a money-making concert by the Manchester three-piece.

“The ECB were okay for us to hold games in September last year – so I’m confident we’ll do our usual fantastic job,” Mr Clein continued.

Last year’s four-day match, which took place from September 6 to 9, saw a young Lancashire side beat Derbyshire by 178 runs in a thrilling finish to their shortened season. “The summary has come to an end.”