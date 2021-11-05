The film Wicked will star Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo.

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo are set to star in a cinematic adaptation of the Broadway smash hit Wicked.

The stars shared the news on their Instagram accounts.

Galinda will be played by chart-topping pop diva Grande, 28, while Elphaba will be played by Oscar-nominated British actress Erivo, 34.

The Wicked film will be directed by Jon M Chu, the director of Crazy Rich Asians and In the Heights.

Erivo posted a photo to Instagram of the moment she learned about the part, along with a handwritten note from Grande.

“Dear Cynthia, honoured is an understatement.” it said. I’m looking forward to hugging you. We’ll meet up in Oz. Ari, I send you my heartfelt greetings.” Grande also shared a photo with her 237 million Instagram followers of the moment she found out about the position.

“Congratulations Miss A, the part was designed for you, I look forward to sharing this musical adventure with you,” Erivo wrote in a message to Grande. Cynthia, I love you.” “These two witches!!” Chu wrote. Wait until you see what they bring!! The emotional moment I got to tell @cynthiaerivo and @arianagrande that they were our Elphaba and Galinda in the @WickedMovie for @unistudios It has an otherworldly quality to it. Ahhhhh!!!” Wicked explores the narrative of The Wizard of Oz’s origins and what happened before Dorothy arrived in the magical land.

It first opened on Broadway in 2003 and has since grossed over a billion dollars (£742 million), making it only the third musical after The Phantom Of The Opera and The Lion King to do so.

Grammy-winner Grande is one of the biggest pop performers in the world, with a background in acting as well as singing.

Later this year, she will appear in Adam McKay’s star-studded black comedy Don’t Look Up.

Erivo, a Londoner, is a versatile performer on stage and cinema. She’s received an Emmy, a Grammy, and a Tony Award, as well as an Oscar nomination for her performance in the 2019 biopic Harriet.