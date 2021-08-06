The fight between Mandy and Nicola on Emmerdale has many asking the same question.

During Mandy and Nicola’s fight, Emmerdale viewers were left wondering what they were watching.

Angel’s birthday was approaching, and Nicola had planned a party for her.

Given that she and her husband Jimmy were planning to announce their divorce the next day, she wanted to make the occasion special.

Nicola’s beautiful celebration, however, was shattered when Mandy, who had kissed Jimmy, arrived.

Nicola began insulting Mandy and Vinny in front of her father Rodney.

As a result, Mandy began to use inflatables.

However, the two quickly became involved in a brawl, tossing cake at each other and kicking each other.

They made it to the bouncy castle, yanking at each other’s hair until Jimmy separated them.

However, the entire scene sparked debate on social media, with some viewers questioning what they were viewing.

“What in God’s name am I watching?” one person tweeted.

“This conflict is really bad,” wrote another.

“What am I watching?” Krystal tweeted.

Vicki continued, “This is the nicest scene I’ve seen in a long time.” “I’m getting a Cruella de Vil vibe.”

“Best soap battle scene ever,” Alison said.

“I’M DIEING THIS IS HILAROUS,” Luke wrote on Twitter.

“How did @Reallisariley and @nicola wheeler keep a straight face while doing those scenes?” Sophie wondered.

“The battle between Mandy and Nichola on tonight’s #Emmerdale episode was pure comedic gold,” Sam wrote. I’m sure they had to film it several times.”