The FIFA 22 top player ratings have revealed that Liverpool players have received substantial downgrades.

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Virgil Van Dijk, and Alisson of Liverpool FC have all been named to FIFA 22’s highest-rated 22 players ahead of the release of the next EA Sports FIFA game.

The top 22 is made up of 10 Premier League stars, with Liverpool having the joint-most players in the list, with PSG having four players.

Following the Reds’ title-winning season in 2019/20, Jurgen Klopp’s side earned a slew of upgrades across the board, propelling Liverpool to the top of the Premier League’s ratings. However, after a difficult season last year, downgrades were always a possibility.

Lionel Messi reclaimed his number one spot in the FIFA 22 player ratings list as the game’s only 93-ranked player, while Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski was upgraded to the second-highest rated player at 92 overall after a good season.

So, how did Liverpool’s top 22 players fare overall, and what are their FIFA 22 stats?

Let’s take a closer look.

Liverpool Football Club in FIFA 22

Them four Liverpool players in the top 22 ranked players were downgraded to 89, giving them all a -1 overall rating in FIFA 22.

Salah and Van Dijk, in particular, appear to have received hefty rating downgrades.

Salah was a strong performer in the Premier League last season, scoring 22 goals and providing five assists, while Van Dijk barely played enough to merit a drop owing to his season-long injury.

The Egyptian forward’s pace has been reduced by three points, but his shooting has been improved by one, resulting in an overall rating of 89, one point lower than in FIFA 21.

Van Dijk’s physical rating has fallen two points, while his speed has increased by two points. Despite this, his total rating has slipped by one.

Following their performances in the 2020/21 season, goalkeeper Alisson Becker and forward Mane have both been assigned minus one ratings.

Mane’s pace has been reduced by three points, and his shooting and dribbling have been reduced as well, but his physical rating has been raised.

What are your thoughts on Liverpool FIFA 22? “Summary concludes.”