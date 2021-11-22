The fiancée of slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi has asked Justin Bieber to cancel his show in Saudi Arabia.

In an open letter published by the Washington Post, Hatice Cengiz encouraged Bieber to cancel his appearance in order to “send a forceful statement to the world that your name and talent will not be used to rehabilitate the reputation of a regime that kills its critics.”

Khashoggi was assassinated in Istanbul, Turkey, in 2018 while on his way to the Saudi consulate to obtain the documents he needed to marry Cengiz. A team of Saudi government agents was also dispatched to Istanbul, and despite waiting outside the consulate for Khashoggi, Cengiz did not leave. According to the Associated Press, his body has never been found.

Bieber and other artists, including A$AP Rocky and David Guetta, will play at a Formula One event in Jiddah in December.

According to the Associated Press, Cengiz wrote in her letter to the singer that his opportunity to perform was likely sanctioned by Crown Prince Mohammed, who claims he had nothing to do with Khashoggi’s killing despite the fact that a US intelligence assessment determined that he authorized the operation.

Cengiz wrote, “Please know that your invitation to perform in a concert in Jiddah comes straight from MBS, as the crown prince is known.” “Nothing significant happens in Saudi Arabia without his permission, especially an event as significant and spectacular as this.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

It’s not the first time a music star has been pressured to cancel a Saudi Arabian concert. After the assassination of Jamal Khashoggi in October 2018, Mariah Carey was the most well-known artist in Saudi Arabia. She dismissed demands for a boycott of the show.

Nicki Minaj, on the other hand, canceled her presence on stage at a concert in Jiddah in 2019 due to public criticism, telling AP at the time that she wanted to show support for women’s rights, gay rights, and freedom of expression.

Bieber’s performance in Saudi Arabia comes only weeks before he kicks off a globe tour in February that was postponed due to the pandemic in 2020.

