The feud between Faye Winters and Chloe Burrows has divided Love Island viewers.

After a dramatic brawl between Faye Winters and Chloe Burrows in Thursday’s episode, Love Island fans were split.

Chloe kissed Toby Aromolaran in the challenge “Line of Booty” on Thursday’s program.

This caused a stir among the other girls in the villa, with Liberty calling Chloe a “snake” and Kaz Kamwi calling her “insensitive.”

When Faye Winters heard the other girls chatting about Chloe, she intervened and told her to “shut up” and “stop being nosy.”

Chloe is presently in a ‘friendship pair’ with Hugo Hammond, although she told new girl Lucinda Strafford about her interest in Toby.

Chloe said that Toby was her regular type, but she loved Kaz too much to act on it, when Lucinda asked whether she had a crush on someone earlier in the show.

Chloe, on the other hand, did not let this stop her from taking Toby out for a talk, during which he stated that Chloe was the most intriguing female he had ever met.

“I want to get to know you,” Chloe responded. Do you want to learn more about me?”

Fans, on the other hand, are split on whether Faye was too severe or too kind to Chloe.

“Why is Faye acting like that?” one fan wondered. #LoveIsland” She doesn’t even like the guy.

“Please tell me why Faye is getting so embroiled in that love triangle when it has nothing to do with her,” a second said. There’s no need for Zero to instruct Chloe to be quiet.”

“Why would Chloe just let Faye yell at her like that?!,” someone defended Chloe. #LoveIsland”

“Am I seriously the only one who likes Chloe and doesn’t like Faye?” a fourth individual asked on Twitter. #LoveIsland”

Another person, however, disagreed, saying, “This initial glimpse… wow.” I’ll be honest, Faye isn’t my sort of gal, and Chloe isn’t either. #LoveIsland”

“I like and detest Faye, but the way she yelled at Chloe was funnyyyy #LoveIsland,” remarked another.

“Faye’s been dying to have a go at Chloe since the day she came in #LoveIsland,” a third said.

“I rate Faye so much, Chloe sat there like, I’m sorry, but what do you expect when you lips someone’s boyfriend #LoveIsland,” someone person said.

