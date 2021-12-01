The feds have charged a man who was caught on video striking officers with a table leg during a riot on January 6th.

According to a criminal complaint released Tuesday, a guy who was allegedly seen on video assaulting police with a wooden table leg during the January 6 Capitol disturbance is facing charges.

Timothy Desjardins, a Rhode Island native, is charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officials with a dangerous weapon or inflicting bodily injury, according to the Associated Press.

A rucksack holding identification for the 35-year-old was seized the day after the disturbance outside a Washington, D.C., building where he had been staying, according to an FBI affidavit obtained by the Associated Press. The pack had three tiny axes, walkie talkies, a flashlight, and other personal stuff.

Authorities were able to identify Desjardins using publicly available video, surveillance video from the United States Capitol Police, and police body camera footage, according to the affidavit.

According to the complaint, “a study of films released on YouTube indicated Desjardins assaulted multiple law enforcement officers…by beating them repeatedly with what seems to be a large amount of force and utilizing what looks to be a broken wooden table leg.”

Desjardins allegedly attempted to enter a restricted location behind the FBI headquarters in D.C. the day after the Capitol hack, according to a statement of facts filed in D.C. District Court. When questioned by an officer, he stated that he was present, likely referring to the insurgency, but did not elaborate.

Desjardins also carried one or two hatchets on the side of his rucksack, which the officer noted, and he “said that he was proficient with them,” according to the statement of facts.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

According to court documents, Desjardins also faces charges of civil disorder, carrying a deadly or dangerous weapon into a restricted building or grounds, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a capitol building, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building.

On November 19, he was charged.

In the online court records, there was no mention of a defense attorney. The barbershop he owns and operates in Providence did not have a working phone number.

According to online state Department of Corrections records, Desjardins is currently in state custody on unrelated charges.

The alleged attack took place in the so-called “tunnel.” This is a condensed version of the information.