The Federal Reserve has revised its inflation forecast, stating that it may persist for longer than previously anticipated.

The Federal Reserve changed its stance on inflation on Wednesday, implying that sector-wide cost markups may persist as the economy recovers from the pandemic.

Previously, the Fed claimed that inflation was determined by “transitory forces,” which were frequently caused by supply chain disruption. The economy lurched out of a rut to its current and continuing rapid recovery, jolting both supply and demand for products.

However, on Wednesday, the central bank shifted gears, adopting a more measured tone that matched recent remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. “Risks to the economic outlook remain,” the Fed stated in a statement, noting the economy’s continued reliance on the outcome of COVID-19.

A 4.4 percent year-over-year increase in September jolted prices. According to the Associated Press, the gain was the fastest in a year since 1991. This means that inflation is competing with recent salary gains enjoyed by many Americans, particularly in the restaurant business. The Fed is now in charge of managing economic policies that stimulate hiring while simultaneously combating rising inflation.

Powell noted at a press conference on Wednesday that inflation was higher than projected.

“They are now on course to endure well into next year,” the Fed chair said of the impact of “bottlenecks” on the economy and, by extension, inflation.

As a result, the Federal Reserve will begin to reduce the unprecedented economic assistance it has provided since the pandemic began last year.

The Fed announced in a statement released following its most recent policy meeting on Wednesday that it will begin lowering its $120 billion in monthly asset purchases in the coming weeks, by $15 billion each month, while it retained the right to adjust the pace. These purchases were made to keep long-term interest rates low in order to encourage borrowing and expenditure. That is no longer necessary as the economy improves.

In November and December, the Fed will reduce its $80 billion in Treasury purchases by $10 billion a month and its $40 billion in mortgage-backed securities by $5 billion, with comparable reductions “expected to be prudent” in the months ahead. This means that if inflation worsens, the central bank may opt to accelerate its bond-buying reduction.

