The federal investigation into the Surfside Condo Collapse is in its’very early stages,’ and might take up to two years.

According to the Associated Press, the government investigation into the 98-person death toll from the collapse of a Florida condominium is still in the “very early stages” and could take more than two years to complete. According to NIST investigation team leader Judith Mitrani-Reiser, the National Institute of Standards and Technology has formed six different expert teams and received $22 million in supplemental funding from Congress in order to thoroughly investigate the Champlain Towers’ abrupt collapse in Surfside.

Reginald DesRoches, chair of a NIST construction safety advisory council, said Monday, “Obviously, it’s the very early phases.” “It’s critical that we get this properly. It’s not going to happen overnight.” Because of the complexity of the case, Glenn Bell, an associate lead NIST investigator, estimates that the investigation will take more than two years.

“It’s a complicated investigation.” “Everyone is waiting for answers,” Bell explained.

When the Champlain Towers condominium complex collapsed in June, the necessary 40-year safety study was only getting started, sparking weeks of search and rescue attempts and a nationwide outcry. In the aftermath of the collapse, the Surfside Working Group, a group of engineers and architects, recommended that Florida implement stricter building inspection norms and regulations.

According to the Associated Press, one of the coalition’s recommendations was to conduct safety inspections on high-rise buildings near the ocean every 20 years.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) did not provide a precise timeline for the conclusions of the investigation into the cause of the June 24 collapse of the Champlain Towers South building.

The work of the six investigative teams will include determining how the building was originally designed, what changes were made, and what deteriorated; what data was collected by aerial drones and remote sensors; examining hundreds of pieces of rubble for structural failure clues; and determining whether soils, underground rock, or vibrations from nearby construction may have played a role.

For many victims and condo owners, the investigation is progressing too slowly. People like David Rodan, whose brother and cousin died in the fall, say they are almost completely in the dark.

Rodan told the panel that “four months should be enough for a little more information.” “I’m hoping for the best.” This is a condensed version of the information.