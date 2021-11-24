The federal government misses a self-imposed deadline for resettling Afghan refugees in Indiana.

After the government missed its self-imposed deadline, around 4,100 Afghan refugees at the Indiana National Guard’s Camp Atterbury may have to wait even longer for relocation.

According to The Associated Press, the refugees have been waiting for more than two months. Resettlement activities have been postponed because to inadequate resources and the coronavirus outbreak, according to Aaron Batt, Department of Homeland Security coordinator for Operation Allies Welcome.

The refugees are expected to be resettled by early November, according to officials. The new goal is to provide resettlement assignments to the remaining refugees before the end of the year. The holiday season and winter conditions, according to Batt, could push the deadline back to early 2022.

Camp Atterbury, one of the eight locations in the United States where the Department of Defense is temporarily housing Afghan special immigrant visa applicants, their families, and other Afghan soldiers, has received a total of 7,200 refugees. Around 3,100 of the 7,200 were given health and safety exams before leaving the base. Before they may depart, the refugees must be vaccinated against measles, COVID, and other infections.

Around 250 Afghans have been resettled in Indiana. Officials announced on Tuesday that the state had committed to hosting 719 refugees, who might be processed at any of the eight facilities, despite the fact that they were expecting 490.

According to Batt, no additional refugees are likely to arrive in Camp Atterbury.

Exodus Refugee Immigration, an Indianapolis-based organization, has assisted multiple Afghan families in resettlement during the past two months, according to executive director Cole Varga. Although many have been assigned to Indianapolis, others may be assigned to Bloomington, Fort Wayne, Muncie, South Bend, Evansville, Terre Haute, and Hammond.

“There’s a lot of pride and emotion… and a reminder that our entire reason for being here is to serve them, our neighbors. They’re here in Indiana and in this country, far away from where they came from “Gov. Eric Holcomb, a Republican, made the announcement on Tuesday.

Commissioner of the Indiana Department of Workforce Development Fred Payne said the state agency is also assisting refugees in finding work in Indiana. In Indiana, more than 150 businesses have expressed their concerns. This is a condensed version of the information.