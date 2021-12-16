The federal government has withdrawn from talks with families who have been separated at the border.

According to the American Civil Liberties Union, the US government has withdrawn from settlement talks to end lawsuits filed by families who were separated at the US-Mexico border under the Trump administration’s zero-tolerance border policies.

According to ACLU attorney Lee Gelernt, Justice Department officials told plaintiffs’ lawyers in a conference call that the government would not offer a global settlement in family separation cases and would instead take the cases to court.

Approximately 5,500 children were forcibly separated from their parents in 2017 and 2018 as part of the zero-tolerance border policy, which included criminal prosecutions even if migrants were handing themselves over to authorities to seek asylum, as allowed by law.

Hundreds of children are still waiting for reunions with their parents, who have yet to be found.

In June 2018, Trump halted the separations in the face of widespread outcry, including from many Republicans. Six days later, in response to an ACLU lawsuit, a court ordered the program’s termination.

According to The Washington Examiner, a senior administration official from the Department of Health and Human Services predicted that the Trump administration might imprison up to 30,000 migrant children by the end of the summer of 2018. By June 18, 2018, an official from the Department of Health and Human Services told the media that 11,500 children had been detained. According to the Associated Press, youngsters were also reported to be waiting in metal fencing cages.

According to Gelernt, the government’s decision was made without explanation. “It’s difficult to interpret the Department of Justice’s judgment without assuming it was influenced by political reasons,” he said.

The decision comes after eight months of discussions and weeks of indignation from Biden administration opponents in Congress and elsewhere over news of a potential settlement that would entail payments of hundreds of thousands of dollars to each family.

A request for comment from the Department of Justice was not immediately returned.

The Justice Department was considering paying about $450,000 to each family affected by the policy, according to The Wall Street Journal. The ACLU and attorneys for hundreds of other plaintiffs had been in talks quietly until The Wall Street Journal reported in October that the Justice Department was considering paying about $450,000 to each family affected by the policy. Later, the Associated Press verified that the amount was being considered.

The lawsuits have been filed. This is a condensed version of the information.