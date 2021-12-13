The Federal Court has ordered Derek Chauvin to plead guilty to violating George Floyd’s civil rights.

According to court papers, former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin is set to plead guilty to violating George Floyd’s civil rights during a hearing scheduled for Wednesday.

He plans to amend his not-guilty plea in the case ahead of his January trial, according to a new federal court entry filed on Monday. The court system also requested that the media attend the session.

Thomas Lane, J. Kueng, and Tou Thao, three other former cops, are also scheduled to stand trial on the same accusations.

In April, Chauvin was found guilty of state murder and manslaughter charges in connection with Floyd’s death during an arrest in May 2020, which triggered international outrage and rallies against racial injustice.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.