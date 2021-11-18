The Federal Communications Commission is requiring phone companies to allow text messages to be sent to a suicide prevention hotline.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) decided overwhelmingly on Thursday to require phone carriers to accept texts and calls to the new 988 suicide-prevention hotline number.

The decision comes after the communications regulator opted in July to support the new 988 number as a means of reaching the old hotline.

The vote was held as a sign of the commission’s acknowledgement that texting is one of the most popular modes of communication, particularly among teenagers. Texting access also allows persons who are deaf, have hearing impairments, or have a speech disability to use the hotline.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline currently employs 800-273-TALK (8255), which routes calls to around 180 call centers across the United States.

“When we’re in a crisis, millions of us, especially young people and those with disabilities, are more likely to text than to phone,” said FCC Acting Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel during the agency’s meeting on Thursday. “The main line is that it shouldn’t matter whether you call or text, since we should be able to link individuals in crisis to the resources they require regardless of how they communicate.” Following the referendum, phone carriers have until July 2022 to build up the 988 number’s calling and texting infrastructure. The FCC also announced on Thursday that AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon are already offering 988 as a number to call to access the hotline.

Suicide rates have climbed in the United States during the last 20 years, with a minor decrease last year, when roughly 45,000 persons committed suicide in the United States.

Experts believe that a three-digit hotline that is easier to memorize and publicized could assist those in distress by making mental health options more accessible.

Suicide is the second greatest cause of mortality among those aged 15 to 29 years old, according to the World Health Organization.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

“Texting 988 is a significant step forward in changing how you treat mental health,” said Hannah Wesolowski, the National Alliance on Mental Illness’ director of government relations. “Text messaging is an important element of how people communicate, and it is the primary mode of communication for many people.” “Demand for the hotline is,” she said. This is a condensed version of the information.