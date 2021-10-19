The FDA’s new rule will allow consumers to purchase hearing aids over-the-counter, lowering their costs.

According to the Associated Press, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced a proposal on Tuesday that would allow individuals to buy hearing aids without a prescription and cut the costs of the generally expensive gadgets.

The new rule, if implemented, would remove significant barriers for millions of Americans who require access to these devices. According to the FDA, it would allow patients with mild to moderate hearing loss to avoid the hearing tests and prescriptions that are currently required to obtain hearing aids. According to the Associated Press, the idea would also allow customers to buy hearing aids online or over the counter at pharmacies and other retailers.

The expense of obtaining a hearing aid is a significant barrier for potential users. Americans can pay up to $5,000 to get fitted for and acquire the device, but insurance coverage and Medicare assistance are either non-existent or limited. Only diagnostic tests are covered by Medicare, not the equipment themselves.

If accepted, the FDA proposal would allow for more competition and cheaper prices, according to US officials.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The decision comes after years of pressure from medical professionals and consumer advocates to make the devices more affordable and accessible.

According to the FDA, more than 37 million Americans, or 15% of adults, have hearing loss, yet only approximately one-fifth of those who could benefit from a hearing aid use one.

Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra told reporters, “Today we open the door to an easier and more cheap process.”

Before implementing the new guidelines, the government will take public opinions on its plan for 90 days. Officials from the FDA declined to comment on when new devices will be available in stores.

Consumer electronics businesses have been producing low-cost “personal sound amplification” devices for years, but they are not allowed to be sold as hearing aids in the United States and are not subject to FDA scrutiny. The new guidelines, according to regulators, will make it clear that those gadgets are not substitutes for FDA-approved hearing aids. Companies that advertise them improperly risk facing federal sanctions, including fines and product confiscation.

Hearing aid manufacturers, for their part, have long claimed that choosing the correct device and adjusting its settings to work requires professional skill. This is a condensed version of the information.