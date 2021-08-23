The FDA warns people against using a COVID-19 drug designed for livestock because “you are not a horse.”

Ivermectin has been promoted as a COVID-19 treatment on social media, but the medicine has not been licensed for use in humans. The US Food and Medicine Administration (FDA) asked the public to “stop it” after some people used the animal drug.

It isn’t the first time that the anti-parasitic medicine ivermectin has been pushed as a treatment for COVID-19, but its use appears to be on the rise once more. According to 12News, the product is witnessing an increase in sales in feed stores in Phoenix, Arizona.

Last Monday, the Mississippi State Department of Health reported that at least 70% of recent contacts to the Mississippi Poison Control Center were due to livestock ivermectin formulation purchased from livestock supply centers.

Even earlier this year, scientists warned against using the medicine, stating that the evidence is insufficient to recommend it as a coronavirus treatment.

The FDA issued a short statement in response to social media posts endorsing the use of ivermectin.

“You are not a horse,” says the narrator. You aren’t a cow at all. Seriously, you guys. In a tweet, the agency ordered, “Stop it.”

The FDA outlined why ivermectin should not be used to treat COVID-19 in its consumer update. The medicine has not been approved to treat COVID-19 in humans, according to the FDA. The drug’s tablet form is utilized for parasitic worms in humans “at extremely particular concentrations,” while topical formulations can be used for certain skin diseases and head lice. However, it is frequently used in the United States to prevent or cure parasites in animals.

Furthermore, some people utilize ivermectin that has been designed for livestock. For example, according to a social media post cited by Reuters in an article, the ivermectin the netizen was using is available from Tractor Supply.

Animal medications, according to the agency, are made differently from human drugs, and are frequently “extremely concentrated” because they are intended for huge animals. Furthermore, even larger levels “may be very hazardous in humans,” according to the FDA.

“The FDA has received many instances of humans requiring medical assistance and being admitted to hospitals after self-medicating using ivermectin meant for horses,” according to the agency.

The organization also cautioned against spreading the notion that everything is good. Brief News from Washington Newsday.