The FDA is expected to approve the third Moderna, Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shot this week.

According to a report quoting a source familiar with the deliberations, the US Food and Drug Administration may approve a third shot of COVID-19 vaccine for the immunocompromised as soon as this week.

Some vulnerable Americans may be able to get a booster shot of the current two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccinations as a result of the shift. According to CNN, the FDA could still keep the third injection a secret, according to a source.

According to the paper, “the FDA is closely watching data as it becomes available from studies providing an additional dose of the permitted COVID-19 vaccinations to immunocompromised individuals.” “The agency is studying various approaches on this topic, in collaboration with the CDC, and will release information in the near future,” the source stated.

A meeting of CDC vaccine advisers is scheduled for Friday to discuss the third dosage of COVID-19 vaccines for people with weakened immune systems.

According to the CDC, 2.7 percent of all adults in the United States, or roughly 9 million people, are immunocompromised. Patients who are organ transplant recipients, persons receiving cancer treatments, those with HIV, and people with solid tumor malignancies, among others, are considered immunocompromised by the organization.

At least 24 of 30 organ transplant recipients who received two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccination did not develop antibodies against COVID-19, according to a small study released in June by researchers at Johns Hopkins University. Despite the fact that the six other patients produced antibodies as a result of the vaccine, their low levels left them exposed to the virus.

Eight of the 24 patients who had previously had no antibodies increased after the researchers gave them a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The six patients who had low antibody levels after the second shot had a rise after receiving the booster shot.

Dr. Dorry Segev, an author of the study and associate vice chair for research and professor of surgery at Johns Hopkins University, was quoted by NBC News as stating, “To me, the key message here for transplant patients and immunosuppressed patients is a message of hope.”

If the FDA approves the booster shot for emergency use, it will not be given to anyone who are fully vaccinated and otherwise healthy.

According to The Hill, the Mississippi Department of Health urged medical professionals in the state to give the third dosage of vaccine to immunocompromised individuals last week.