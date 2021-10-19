The FDA has issued a ruling that would make it easier to obtain over-the-counter hearing aids from stores and online.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has proposed a new proposal to make hearing aids more accessible by lowering the hurdles to purchasing them over the counter.

The FDA published the recommendation on Tuesday in response to President Joe Biden’s executive order in July to make the devices more accessible to individuals who need them. The decision, according to the Secretary of Health and Human Services, is “one step closer to the objective of making hearing aids more accessible and affordable for the tens of millions of individuals” who require them.

Becerra stated, “Reducing health-care costs for everyone in America is a critical goal.”

For millions of Americans, President Biden’s executive order on competition has made hearing aids easier to obtain and more cheap.

Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock remarked, “The FDA’s proposed regulation is a significant step in ensuring that persons with mild to moderate hearing loss have enhanced access to more affordable and innovative product options.” She went on to say that the new approach will “provide the public more control over their hearing aid purchasing decisions,” whether in stores or online.

Once finalized, a new “over the counter” (OTC) category for hearing aids will be available for purchase without the need for medical tests or audiologist fits. According to the FDA, this rule will boost innovation and competition by lowering the obstacles to entry for new hearing aid makers, allowing them to address these demands.

According to the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders (NIDCD), 37.5 million Americans aged 18 and above have some difficulty hearing.

The FDA’s latest proposal includes revisions to existing advice, which the agency claims will improve consistency in the OTC device category. It also includes rules that establish criteria for labeling, noise limitations, and performance and design requirements in this new category.

Members of Congress reacted positively to the FDA’s decision, which received bipartisan support.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts, termed the ruling “terrific news” since it will enhance access to the almost “40 million individuals” who suffer hearing impairments, according to Warren. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said he was “pleased” with the move, which he believes would help to halt price gouging for these devices.

Both senators previously partnered on a bill dubbed the Over the Counter Hearing Aid Act, which former President Donald Trump signed into law in 2017. Last but not least. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.