The FDA has flagged a false COVID cure, and the CDC has discovered a market on Amazon.

A deworming medicine that is being erroneously marketed as a COVID-19 treatment has discovered a dangerously large new market–Amazon.

The medicine, known as ivermectin, has been labeled as a harmful substance that does nothing to cure or treat COVID-19 by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). However, CNBC reported on Tuesday that other versions of the medicine, such as tablets and paste, are showing up in Amazon search results, along with reviews that lead to COVID-19 disinformation websites.

The recent news allegation that ivermectin was being promoted to customers through Amazon’s search algorithm has yet to be addressed. The company has already faced criticism for disinformation about COVID-19 on some of its products, prompting it to add a warning in February directing customers to the CDC for more information on any COVID-19 labeled product. Several ivermectin products sold on Amazon, however, do not appear to have this label.

Ivermectin can be used to treat parasites like head lice in people in tiny dosages, but it’s more commonly used to deworm large animals like horses and cattle. Despite this, it has been promoted as an alternate treatment for COVID-19 by disinformation websites.

The CDC issued an emergency caution last Thursday, stating that ivermectin usage and abuse has resulted in an increase in calls to poison control centers across the United States. Since the week of Aug. 13, the agency has observed a 24-fold surge in ivermectin prescriptions, up to 88,000 from only 3,600 before to the outbreak.

The FDA, for its part, has stated that the medicine is still unproven and unapproved as a COVID-19 treatment. It warned that if ivermectin is misused, it might cause serious injury to humans.

Since the onset of the pandemic in the United States in March 2020, false COVID-19 treatments have been a continuous issue. Former President Donald Trump famously promoted the anti-malaria medicine hydroxychloroquine as a cure for COVID-19, despite the fact that his own FDA disagreed and his allies picked up on it.

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) has accused federal researchers of refusing to explore the effects of ivermectin as a COVID-19 treatment objectively due to their “blind hate of Trump.” Paul, a staunch Trump supporter, has spread false information regarding COVID-19. Youtube punished Paul for a week on August 10 after he posted a video in which he claimed to be wearing masks. Brief News from Washington Newsday.