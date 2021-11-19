The FDA has approved the first drug to help children with dwarfism grow.

The Food and Medicine Administration (FDA) approved a drug for children with achondroplasia, the most common form of dwarfism, on Friday.

Voxzogo is an injection used to enhance growth in children aged 5 and higher who have achondroplasia and open epiphyses (growth plates), indicating that they still have the ability to grow. According to the FDA, Voxzogo is the “first medicine” to improve growth in children with the illness.

“Today’s approval addresses an unmet medical need for more than 10,000 children in the United States and demonstrates the FDA’s commitment to assisting in the development of new therapies for rare diseases,” said Theresa Kehoe, director of the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research’s Division of General Endocrinology.

“With this move, children with achondroplasia have a therapy option that addresses the underlying reason of their small height,” she continued.

According to Johns Hopkins University, achondroplasia is a genetic disorder that affects a protein called the fibroblast growth factor receptor.

“This protein begins to act improperly in achondroplasia, delaying bone development in the growth plate cartilage.” “Achondroplasia causes shorter bones, improperly shaped bones, and shorter stature; adult height in people with achondroplasia ranges from 42 to 56 inches,” according to Johns Hopkins.

Achondroplasia causes people to grow to be about four feet tall.

Voxzogo was tested in a “year-long, double-blind, placebo-controlled, phase 3 research,” according to the FDA.

The study’s 121 participants were given either Voxzogo injections or a placebo.

Those who took the medicine grew 1.57 cm taller on average than those who didn’t.

“Based on a surrogate or intermediate clinical outcome, the FDA authorized Voxzogo under the accelerated approval process, which allows for earlier approval of medications that treat serious illnesses and fulfil an unmet medical need.” “A post-marketing study that will assess final adult height is a condition of this speedy clearance,” the FDA said on Friday.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. manufactures Voxzogo.

“Voxzogo is a medical first that is based on BioMarin’s molecular genetics emphasis and targets the condition’s underlying cause.” The medical breakthrough that Voxzogo symbolizes is based on more than a decade of scientific investigation. We appreciate the FDA’s acknowledgement of it. This is a condensed version of the information.