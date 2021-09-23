The FDA has approved Pfizer’s COVID vaccine booster, but only for a limited number of people.

Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 booster doses have been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for “certain populations” who are at risk of acquiring serious disease.

The Comirnaty vaccine, developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, was the first coronavirus vaccine to earn full FDA approval last month. President Joe Biden proposed a plan to administer booster doses to every adult in the United States who had gotten a two-dose vaccine beginning this week around the same time, but the plan faltered and was eventually changed after considerable disagreement among health professionals.

The FDA approved restricted boosters for the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccinations on Wednesday, as long as users aged 65 and up had gotten their second dosage at least six months before. Some younger people who received the vaccine would also be eligible, according to the government, though detailed criteria parameters were unclear. Booster doses for recipients of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have not yet been approved.

According to an FDA release, the approved shots will be offered to “individuals 18 through 64 years of age whose frequent institutional or occupational exposure to SARS-CoV-2 puts them at high risk of serious COVID-19 consequences, including severe COVID-19.” Those between the ages of 18 and 64 with conditions that put them “at high risk of severe COVID-19” will also be considered.

In a statement, interim FDA Commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock stated, “This pandemic is dynamic and developing, with new data on vaccine safety and effectiveness becoming available every day.” “We will continue to assess the quickly changing research and keep the public informed as we learn more about the safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccinations, including the use of a booster dose.”

Health care workers, teachers, grocery store employees, prison guards, and persons who work in homeless shelters are among the “high risk” occupations. Although several prevalent illnesses raise risk, such as obesity, which affects over 40% of Americans, it was unclear what conditions the FDA believes placed people at high enough risk to require the shots.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) may soon provide further details on booster eligibility, as the subject is being considered by an agency advisory council in a two-day conference that began on. This is a condensed version of the information.