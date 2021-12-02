The FCC’s ‘Equal Time’ Rules have prompted stations to turn off the ‘Dr. Oz Show.’

The “Dr. Oz Show” will no longer be shown on TV stations in Cleveland, New York City, and Philadelphia, citing the Federal Communications Commission’s “equal time” restrictions for political campaigns.

The news comes a day after the show’s host, Dr. Mehmet Oz, announced his candidacy for a U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania, according to the Associated Press.

Candidates have the ability to request equal air time as their competitors under FCC rules, which the stations claimed would be violated if they continued to carry Oz’s show. Because sections of northeastern Pennsylvania receive the signal for several New York TV channels, Fox’s local affiliates in New York City and Philadelphia were among the stations to announce the relocation. Similarly, WJW-TV in Cleveland claims that their transmission reaches Western Pennsylvania.

Oz, 61, joins a crowded Republican contest in the state after Sean Parnell, who had previously been endorsed by former President Donald Trump, dropped out due to a custody fight and domestic abuse claims.

The seat might determine the Senate majority, since Pennsylvania has been chosen by a one-percentage-point margin in the last two presidential elections, once for Donald Trump and last year for Vice President Joe Biden.

Oz said he moved to Pennsylvania last year after living in New Jersey for the past two decades and filming his show in New York City. According to the Associated Press, he voted absentee in the state’s November elections, using his in-laws’ residence.

Oz has also been chastised by other medical professionals for the products and practices he promotes on his show.

In 2015, a group of doctors filed a letter to Columbia University’s medical school urging that he be dismissed, claiming that he used his show to promote “quack therapies and cures in the goal of personal financial benefit.” He was not let go.

Following Parnell’s exit, Oz and several other rich Republicans entered the contest. According to The Associated Press, they include conservative television personality Kathy Barnette, real estate investor Jeff Bartos, and former Trump ambassador to Denmark Carla Sands, who returned to her native state after spending most of her life in California.

