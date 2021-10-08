The FCC has set aside $163 million to expand broadband internet access in 21 states.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) announced today that it will allocate $163 million to help rural areas enhance broadband internet access.

According to a news statement released by the FCC, the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund will grant $163,895,636 to 42 providers across 21 states for additional broadband deployments. The initiative will also ensure that the funds are distributed to underserved communities.

Acting FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel stated, “More support is on the way to households without broadband.” “This is an important initiative for connecting more Americans to high-speed internet, and we’re keeping a close eye on it to make sure providers stick to their commitments to deploy in underserved areas.” Over the next ten years, the providers will provide fiber-to-the-home gigabit broadband to around 65,000 locations with this second round of funding. Locations include South Dakota, Missouri, Arkansas, Minnesota, Kentucky, Oklahoma, and West Virginia.

According to Senator Shelley Moore Capito, who represents the state, Citynet, a Bridgeport, West Virginia company, was the first in the state to receive money from the commission’s opportunity fund. The FCC will give them $53 million to help subsidize broadband in the state.

AWESOME NEWS! The Rural Digital Opportunity Fund will provide a considerable amount of money to @Citynet in Bridgeport, according to the @FCC.

It’s the first WV company to receive RDOF clearance, and it’s a step toward my #CapitoConnect program’s goal of providing reliable internet to WV towns.

Shelley Moore Capito said in a news release. "The RDOF reverse auction is one of these opportunities. It's fantastic news that Citynet, based in Bridgeport, will get a large share of this financing, making it the first in West Virginia." NTCA—The Rural Broadband Association's senior vice president of industry affairs and commercial development, Michael Romano, expressed his delight at the commission's decision.

It's fantastic to see the FCC take this step, establishing a balance between moving forward with applications that clearly pass muster and deliver.