The FBI raids the home of an election clerk who is suspected of being involved in a security breach.

As part of an investigation into a possible security breach involving election equipment from earlier this year, a task group of multiple law enforcement agencies searched four locations in Colorado on Tuesday.

According to Colorado Politics, one of the locations investigated was Tina Peters’ residence, the elections clerk for Mesa County.

“The FBI raided my home at 6 a.m. this morning, accusing me of committing a felony,” Peters stated on MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell’s internet news program on Tuesday. “They also ransacked the homes of my female friends, who were largely elderly ladies. I was frightened.” The probe arises from photographs of Colorado election equipment management software emerging on far-right blogs earlier this year, according to the Associated Press.

One of the photographs, according to Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold’s office, was shot on May 23 in a secure Mesa County site where voting equipment is maintained. According to Griswold, Peters entered the room on the day of the photo and allegedly let an unauthorized individual in.

Following the discovery of the photo, Griswold filed a lawsuit to have Peters removed from his position as elections clerk. The FBI and Colorado state officials are investigating Peters for the alleged breach, and Griswold was successful in his lawsuit to ban Peters and another elections deputy from overseeing the November midterm elections.

Peters has since been an advocate for those like Lindell who believe former President Donald Trump’s 2020 presidential election was rigged, despite the fact that she claims the election in Mesa County, which Trump won, was secure.

Peters has appeared on Lindell’s internet news station multiple times, claiming that Griswold’s lawsuit against her is an attempt by the Democrat to seize control of one of the state’s few conservative counties. Biden won Colorado, which has a Democratic governor and a Democratic-controlled legislature.

Mesa County District Attorney Dan Rubinstein told Colorado Politics that the FBI, Colorado Attorney General’s office, and local officials conducted the searches on Tuesday in Mesa and neighboring Garfield counties, which were allowed by a federal judge.

Rubinstein declined to say where the searches took place, saying the Associated Press in an email that “all records relevant to these operations are sealed” due to a court order.

