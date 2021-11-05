The FBI raided the New Orleans Sewage Department after local news exposed a corruption scandal.

Following the release of a report by WWL-TV journalist David Hammer documenting the self-dealing practices of S&WB officials, municipal inspectors, and contractors, the FBI raided the New Orleans Sewerage & Water Board’s offices on Friday.

WWL-TV undertook an investigation into discrepancies in S&WB gas permits over the course of several months. “Hundreds of jobs with major legal and safety problems,” according to WWL-TV. Despite not complying with international safety rules, some of these jobs passed inspection, according to the station.

S&WB official Jay Arnold, who controls all plumbing permits and inspections in New Orleans, was not certified by the International Code Council and was not registered with the Louisiana State Unified Construction Code Council, according to Hammer’s inquiry. The Fire Marshall’s Office told WWL-TV that this means he won’t be able to undertake any inspections in the state.

Arnold did, however, have a gasfitter’s license, and Hammer’s research discovered 26 contracts linked to Arnold’s licenses, revealing that he charged property owners and subcontractors an average of $880. According to the Hammer investigation, an unlicensed gasfitter worked without a permission before acquiring one from Arnold when a consumer complained.

Following the examination, it was discovered that despite not having sufficient pressure measurements, this customer’s gas lines were able to pass inspection. Inspectors must pump the gas line pressure up to 3 psi and ensure that the gauge maintains that pressure for at least 10 minutes to avoid gas leaks. The station discovered “dozens” of instances when the pressure gauge read less than 3 psi, including at the customer’s residence, where the pressure read 2.5 psi.

Due to this malfunction, these facilities may have a gas leak, posing major safety risks. “It was work done without a permit; by a plumbing company without a gasfitter license; using a permit filed after-the-fact by the city’s top plumbing regulator; who appeared for the inspection as a side-job during business hours, and it was all inspected and approved by a city official who does unauthorized private work on the side as a plumber,” Hammer said of the issues perpetuated by the S&WB. The FBI verified to WWL-TV that S&WB is under investigation. This is a condensed version of the information.