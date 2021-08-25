The FBI raided Detroit City Hall and the homes of city council members as part of a corruption investigation.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) visited Detroit city hall on Wednesday and served search warrants at the homes of two council members in an apparent corruption investigation.

Agents from the FBI’s Detroit field office, as well as members of the task force, were seen examining the government building on Woodward Avenue, as well as the homes of Councilwoman Janeé Ayers and Councilman Scott Benson.

The FBI, as well as council members Ayers and Benson, were contacted by this website, but no answer was received before publishing.

Multiple search warrants have been executed at places across southeast Michigan, according to Tim Waters, the special agent in charge, who spoke to reporters gathered outside city hall.

“What is the purpose of these search warrants? Because the inhabitants of Detroit have a right to a corrupt-free city government,” Waters stated.

Waters stated that no charges will be filed on Wednesday. The evidence gathered will be given to the Eastern District of Michigan’s US Attorney’s Office, which will make all charging decisions in the continuing investigation.

At a brief press conference, Waters stated, “The FBI is the foremost federal agency in the United States for public corruption problems.” “These charges are taken very seriously by us. For our criminal investigations, it is our first focus. I would urge anyone with information on public corruption problems to call the FBI, both here in Detroit and throughout Michigan.”

An attorney, Charlie Langton, shared a video to Twitter showing FBI officers bringing boxes down the hallway on the 13th level of city hall. In the video, Langton says, “This is from a federal subpoena.”

Ayers took office in February 2015 when the council nominated her to fill the vacancy left by Saunteel Jenkins’ resignation to pursue a charity role. In 2017, Ayers was re-elected to a full four-year term.

Benson was first elected in 2014 and was re-elected in 2018.

Both Democratic council members are running for re-election in November.

