The FBI is searching a Florida nature preserve for Brian Laundrie, whose family claims he is ‘hiding.’

Officials stated Saturday morning that they are searching a Florida nature reserve for Brian Laundrie, the fiancé of missing 22-year-old Gabby Petito.

“A search for Brian Laundrie is underway in the large Carlton Reserve by the North Port Police Department, FBI, and agency partners. According to his family, he arrived in the area early this week. More information will be released as soon as it becomes available,” the North Port Police Department in Florida tweeted just after 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.

September 18, 2021 — North Port Police (@NorthPortPolice)

According to the Friends of the Carlton Reserve website, the Carlton Reserve is a 24,565-acre property in Venice, Florida, featuring over 90 miles of trails.

North Port Police and the FBI said on Friday that they were looking for 23-year-old Laundrie after his family stated he hadn’t been seen in three days.

“On Friday night, the Laundrie family’s attorney contacted FBI investigators, saying that the family would like to discuss their son’s abduction. The family now claims they haven’t seen Brian since Tuesday of this week, according to authorities.

Do you know anything? Please call 1-800-CALL-FBI (pic.twitter.com/oCDTwHJvCt) to report any suspicious activity.

September 18, 2021 — North Port Police (@NorthPortPolice)

Police in North Port stated they “understand the community’s dissatisfaction” and that they are frustrated as well.

“The North Port Police Department and the FBI have been pleading with the family to contact detectives regarding Brian’s fiancée Gabby Petito for six days,” authorities stated, adding that it was the first time they had spoken with police “in detail” on Friday.

Protests have also taken place outside Laundrie and his parents’ home in North Port in recent days. However, while Laundrie is a person of interest in the inquiry, he is “not wanted for a crime,” according to authorities.

“At this time, we are not working on a criminal inquiry. “Right now, we’re working on a number of missing person investigations,” they said.

Petito’s family indicated on Friday that Laundrie isn’t missing, but rather “hiding.”

