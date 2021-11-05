The FBI has all the information it needs to investigate Brian Laundrie, according to his lawyer.

According to Brian Laundrie’s family lawyer, the FBI has all of the material needed to complete the investigation into his disappearance and death.

The 23-year-remains old’s have yet to be handed over to his family, according to Steven Bertolino.

“The FBI informed me that they had all of the information they require to complete this investigation. You’ll have to check with them to see if the case is concluded “According to the Independent, Bertolino texted ABC 7.

Laundrie was the lone person of interest listed in the strangulation murder of his fiancée, Gabby Petito, whose body was discovered near a Wyoming national park on Sept. 19.

Laundrie’s remains were discovered in the Carlton Reserve in Florida two weeks ago.

According to the FBI, a review of dental records established Laundrie’s identification.

Laundrie “probably” committed suicide before his remains were recovered on Oct. 20, according to Florida police. After his original autopsy was found inconclusive owing to extensive decomposition, he made the claims.

Meanwhile, new reports claim that the police are holding a gun in evidence that was discovered in an area combed by Dog the Bounty Hunter, while the investigation into the deaths of Laundrie and Petito continues. Duane Chapman, a reality television celebrity, had joined the search for Laundrie after he went missing.

Last month, 35-year-old Christopher Sacco was fishing in the waters around Fort De Soto Park when he pulled in the rifle, according to sources. According to UNILAD, the weapon was discovered inside a plastic bag with a rock tied to it with red and white string. According to a representative for the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office reported by The Tampa Bay Times, Sacco informed the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office about the gun and handed it over to police.

The gun was eventually discovered in the same region where Dog the Bounty Hunter was searching for proof. Authorities have yet to clarify whether the gun is connected to the Laundrie investigation.

Laundrie and Petito were visiting national parks across the country this summer until she vanished at the end of August. Her remains was discovered near Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park some weeks later. The coroner determined that strangling was the cause of her death.

Sadly, with Laundrie's death, it's unclear whether Petito's family will ever learn the truth about her death. Elizabeth Smart, a survivor of a kidnapping, spoke out about the Petito case on Thursday.