The father who was fatally bitten Covid, who was watching the Euros, expressed regret for not having jab.

Before he died, a father of one who contracted Covid while watching England play in the Euros told nurses, “I wish I had gotten vaccinated.”

After contracting the virus while watching the Three Lions play Croatia at a pub, Glenn Barratt, 51, spent nearly three weeks on a ventilator fighting for his life.

Glenn’s cousin Ken Meech, 57, remarked after his death that he believes he would still be alive today if he had received his two injections.

Glenn, who lost his spleen in a motorcycle accident 10 years ago, he said, was concerned about the immunizations and declined.

He told nurses caring for him on June 25 that he wished he had been inoculated before being placed in an induced coma.

Sadly, he died on July 13 at the Princess of Wales Hospital in Grimsby, Lincolnshire.

Ken, who referred to Glenn as his “big brother,” urged others to get their vaccines as well.

He stated that it would mean the world to their family if they could save even one more life.

Heartbroken “We had our life turned upside down in a short amount of time,” Ken explained.

“I believe he would still be with us if he had been vaccinated. At the very least, he’d have a better chance.

“I’d like folks to reconsider not getting the immunization. He’s like a brother to me, and we’ve lost someone so dear to us.

“If anything positive comes out of his legacy, if we can save a life, that would be fantastic.

“It’s tragic that this has resulted in his death.”

Glenn, a lifetime Grimsby Town supporter, went to his local social club, The Old Clee Club, on June 13 to watch England beat Croatia.

However, he developed a chesty cough the following week and was eventually bedridden and unable to breathe.

He was taken to the hospital and diagnosed with Covid.

A 23-year-old male from the pub was also transported to the hospital and placed next to Glenn in the intensive care unit while he struggled for his life.

Glenn’s father, Ray, 72, also tested positive for Covid after the match, according to Ken, but he was double-jabbed and is now in good health.

