The father throws and squeezes his 6-month-old daughter, causing many rib fractures and hemorrhages; he is sentenced to 30 years in prison.

After admitting to frequently abusing his young daughter, a Georgia dad was sentenced to prison. According to prosecutors, he admitted to putting the baby on the floor and crushing her chest, causing many rib fractures and hemorrhages.

Timothy Lee Hatmaker, 29, of Villa Rica, was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Tuesday, with the first 20 years served in prison and the following 10 years served on probation. In a child abuse case stemming from a 2019 incident, he pleaded guilty to two counts of cruelty to children and one count of aggravated violence, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Hatmaker’s 6-month-old daughter was taken to the hospital in March 2019 after having seizures. The infant had significant brain injuries that necessitated immediate surgery, according to the medical evaluation. The baby also had rib fractures, brain bleeds, and retinal hemorrhages, both new and old.

After Hatmaker confessed to throwing the youngster to the ground, the police launched an investigation and arrested him. According to WSB-TV Atlanta, he reportedly told detectives he did it because the infant kept screaming and he didn’t feel like he had a solid relationship with her.

Hatmaker also squeezed the infant on her chest two months before the incident, according to the investigation.

According to WSB-TV Atlanta, the prosecution said, “He also admitted that approximately two months before, while she was screaming, he squeezed the infant around her chest, which is consistent with the healing bruises found.”

Hatmaker’s trial was set to begin later this month, but he instead pled guilty last week.

The child, on the other hand, is stated to be doing well today.

A couple was arrested in Tennessee earlier this week after their 6-month-old infant was admitted to the hospital with severe bone fractures. Katarina Finney, 24, and Troy Hicks, 30, both of Johnson City, were arrested on charges of aggravated child abuse and one count of aggravated child neglect on Tuesday. The doctors discovered four bone fractures in the arm, leg, and rib areas, all of which were in varying states of healing. The child’s injuries were most likely caused by “non-accidental trauma,” according to the doctors. When asked about the child’s injuries, the parents were unable to provide an explanation.